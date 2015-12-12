PARIS Dec 12 Reaction from Group E teams Belgium, Italy, Ireland and Sweden after the draw for the Euro 2016 finals was made on Saturday:

Italy coach Antonio Conte: "This group is very interesting, Belgium are a great team with outstanding players. They have a lot of top players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku and also a young team and they are one of the favourites.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots: "It's not an easy draw, it's the most difficult opponents we could have. It's a challenge but we do have ambition and we have to be able to perform against anyone."

Ireland coach Martin O'Neill: "It couldn't be any tougher, they are really difficult games. Belgium are a very, very decent side, they've got world class players ... and Italy are Italy of course."

Sweden coach Erik Hamren: "It's really exciting to be there but it's going to be tough." (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)