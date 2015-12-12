PARIS Dec 12 Reaction from Group F teams Portugal, Iceland, Austria and Hungary after the draw for the Euro 2016 finals was made on Saturday:

Portugal coach Fernando Santos: "I don't believe in easy groups, nor in difficult groups. What I do believe in is work. Iceland are a team that have improved a lot during the last few years. They qualified directly from their group, eliminating the Netherlands in the process, which says a lot about their potential.

"Austria are also a team that have been improving lately and have great players like David Alaba, Christian Fuchs and Marko Arnautovic. Hungary are probably the opponents we know the least about because we have not faced them for a long time."

Iceland's Swedish coach Lars Lagerback said: "We didn't end up in the hardest group. I think it's possible to take points off all of them.

"We met Austria a few years ago in a friendly, they are tough to play, physical and direct. They are definitely a tough team to meet."

Hungary coach Bernd Storck: "I think that Portugal are the favourites to win the group and they are among the favourites to reach the final."

Austria captain Christian Fuchs: "We can be happy with the draw. We will enjoy playing against a great side like Portugal and a world-class player like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The group is a tough one though. Hungary and Iceland have shut down some good sides." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)