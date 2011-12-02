Dec 2 Draw for the Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine made in Kiev on Friday.

Group A

1. Poland

2. Greece

3. Russia

4. Czech Republic

Group B

1. Netherlands

2. Denmark

3. Germany

4. Portugal

Group C

1. Spain

2. Italy

3. Ireland

4. Croatia

Group D

1. Ukraine

2. Sweden

3. France

4. England