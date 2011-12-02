Soccer-Liverpool freefall continues with shock 2-0 defeat at Hull
* New signing N'Diaye scored Hull's first just before halftime
Dec 2 Draw for the Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine made in Kiev on Friday.
Group A
1. Poland
2. Greece
3. Russia
4. Czech Republic
Group B
1. Netherlands
2. Denmark
3. Germany
4. Portugal
Group C
1. Spain
2. Italy
3. Ireland
4. Croatia
Group D
1. Ukraine
2. Sweden
3. France
4. England (Editing by Toby Davis)
* New signing N'Diaye scored Hull's first just before halftime
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 3 Rangers 1 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67 2 Aberdeen
* Sunderland crushed Crystal Palace 4-0 to boost survival hopes