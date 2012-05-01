By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM May 1 Bert van Marwijk was not
considered the perfect candidate to succeed Marco van Basten in
2008, but after guiding the Dutch to the 2010 World Cup final he
has been handed an extended contract to 2016.
Clauses in his new deal with the Dutch Football Association
allow for approaches from major European clubs, but for most of
his career he has gained greater success in tournaments and cup
competitions rather than leagues.
A modest and conventional winger who played for 19 seasons
with mid-table Dutch teams and won one international cap, Van
Marwijk turned to coaching before he hung up his boots.
After seven years with amateur teams, he joined top flight
Fortuna Sittard and reached the 1999 Cup final, losing 2-0
against Ajax Amsterdam.
In July, 2000, Van Marwijk, who is 60 on May 19, joined
Feyenoord. In his second year, they did not survive the
Champions League group stage, but had an impressive run in the
UEFA Cup.
Wins over Glasgow Rangers, PSV Eindhoven and Internazionale
took them to the 2002 final in which they beat Borussia
Dortmund.
In 2004 Van Marwijk, who is father-in-law of international
midfielder Mark van Bommel, left Feyenoord to join Borussia
Dortmund, but he was dismissed in December, 2006.
Six months later, he returned to Feyenoord where he stayed
one season and won the Dutch Cup before taking over as national
team coach in August, 2008. He asked Frank de Boer and Phillip
Cocu, both highly experienced with more than 100 caps, to assist
him.
Despite past difficulties with 'big name' players, including
a bust-up with Robin Van Persie at Feyenoord, Van Marwijk
managed the personalities in the Dutch camp well and kept any
incidents under control.
He also showed daring by taking a risk with winger Arjen
Robben, retaining him in his squad despite a hamstring problem,
a week before the 2010 World Cup began. Robben recovered and
played well.
Van Marwijk may need similar steely strength again when he
selects his strongest team at Euro 2012, perhaps having to leave
out an established big name.
Strikers Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Van Persie have both
enjoyed fine goal-scoring seasons and could be rivals for a
starting position while playmaker Wesley Sneijder may be
dropped, lacking form and fitness.
If Van Marwijk dares to make the decisions and manage the
consequences, the Dutch may enjoy another successful campaign.
(Editing by Tim Collings/Mike Collett)