By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, June 14
KRAKOW, June 14 The Netherlands found an
unexpected ally as the players sat slumped in their changing
room after a dispiriting 2-1 loss to Germany on Wednesday night
as their rivals promised to do their best to help them qualify.
The Dutch defeat left their Euro 2012 hopes hanging by a
thread but the visit of Germany's players after the match at the
Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv lifted spirits and offered hope
where there seemed to be none.
Personal reassurances from the Germans convinced several
leading Dutch players that, if they can beat Portugal by two
goals or more, Germany will do their best to ensure their
passage by crushing Denmark in their final Group B fixture.
The Dutch squad's spokesman Kees Jansma said at training on
Thursday: "Their players came into our changing room last night
after the game and that is what they said...
"I can tell you Robin Van Persie changed shirts with Thomas
Mueller and he asked him.
"He told him that 'Yeah, for sure, we will be going 100
percent in that game' and that is what everyone believes."
Wesley Sneijder and Mark van Bommel were also said to have
been told the same by Germany's players.
Rated by many pundits as one of the favourites for the Euro
2012 title, the Dutch instead face elimination after defeats by
Denmark and Germany.
STAYING ALIVE
Only a two-goal win, or better, in Kharkiv on Sunday will
keep alive their hopes of a place in the quarter-finals,
providing Germany reel off a third straight group win against
Denmark in Lviv at the same time.
Germany will win the group if they draw or win their final
group match and could still qualify for the last eight if they
lose and definitely would if Portugal fail to beat Netherlands.
The German players visit on Wednesday night lifted the Dutch
gloom as they resumed training at the Wisla stadium on Thursday.
As the 'reserves' half of the Dutch squad, including
forwards Dirk Kuyt and Ibrahim Afellay, trained late in the
afternoon, Jansma tried to put a brave face on their position.
"How do you think they feel?" he responded, when asked about
the mood in the camp, little more than 12 hours after the squad
had arrived back at the Sheraton Hotel, after a direct flight
from Kharkiv during Wednesday night.
"It is not so good, but everyone is still determined to work
to succeed. And the players are going to be positive -- they
know what to do."
As a day of torrential rain turned into flickering sunshine,
the travails of Wednesday night seemed to evaporate.
"The others have gone to a gym near the hotel," said Jansma.
"And there are no injuries. Nobody is ill. Everyone is fit, so
that is good, too. We have to recover and move on now."
(Reporting by Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)