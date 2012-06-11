WARSAW, June 11 Netherlands play Germany in
a Euro 2012 Group B match on Wednesday.
Where: Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine
Capacity: 35,000
When: Wednesday June 13, 2145 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
World ranking: Netherlands 4, Germany 3
NETHERLANDS
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Maarten Stekelenburg 29 48 0
2-Gregory van der Wiel 24 33 0
3-John Heitinga 28 79 7
13-Ron Vlaar 27 8 1
15-Jetro Willems 18 2 0
6-Mark van Bommel 35 78 10
8-Nigel de Jong 27 61 1
11-Arjen Robben 28 58 17
10-Wesley Sneijder 28 85 24
20-Ibrahim Afellay 26 38 5
16-Robin van Persie 28 66 28
Also available:
22-Tim Krul 24 3 0
12-Michel Vorm 28 9 0
4-Joris Mathijsen 32 79 3
21-Khalid Boulahrouz 30 35 0
5-Wilfred Bouma 33 37 1
14-Stijn Schaars 28 18 0
17-Kevin Strootman 22 10 1
23-Rafael van der Vaart 29 97 18
9-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 28 54 31
18-Luuk de Jong 21 7 1
7-Dirk Kuyt 31 89 24
19-Luciano Narsingh 21 1 0
COACH: Bert van Marwijk
GERMANY
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Manuel Neuer 26 27 0
20-Jerome Boateng 23 22 0
14-Holger Badstuber 23 21 1
5-Mats Hummels 23 15 1
16-Philipp Lahm 28 87 4
7-Bastian Schweinsteiger 27 91 23
6-Sami Khedira 25 28 1
13-Thomas Mueller 22 28 10
8-Mesut Ozil 23 34 8
10-Lukas Podolski 27 98 43
23-Mario Gomez 26 53 23
Also available:
12-Tim Wiese 30 6 0
22-Ron-Robert Zieler 23 1 0
4-Benedikt Hoewedes 24 8 0
17-Per Mertesacker 27 81 1
3-Marcel Schmelzer 24 6 0
15-Lars Bender 23 7 0
19-Mario Goetze 20 14 2
2-Ilkay Guendogan 21 2 0
18-Toni Kroos 22 27 2
21-Marco Reus 23 6 1
9-Andre Schuerrle 21 14 7
11-Miroslav Klose 34 117 63
COACH: Joachim Loew
Previous meetings:
24/10/1910 Fr Netherlands 4 Germany 2 Arnhem
16/10/1910 Fr Germany 1 Netherlands 2 Kleve
24/03/1912 Fr Netherlands 5 Germany 5 Zwolle
17/11/1912 Fr Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Leipzig
5/04/1914 Fr Netherlands 4 Germany 4 Amsterdam
10/05/23 Fr Germany 0 Netherlands 0 Hamburg
21/04/24 Fr Netherlands 0 Germany 1 Amsterdam
29/03/25 Fr Netherlands 2 Germany 1 Amsterdam
18/04/26 Fr Germany 4 Netherlands 2 Duesseldorf
31/10/26 Fr Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Amsterdam
20/11/27 Fr Germany 2 Netherlands 2 Cologne
26/04/31 Fr Netherlands 1 Germany 1 Amsterdam
4/12/32 Fr Germany 0 Netherlands 2 Duesseldorf
17/02/35 Fr Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Amsterdam
31/01/37 Fr Germany 2 Netherlands 2 Duesseldorf
14/03/56 Fr West Germany 1 Netherlands 2 Duesseldorf
3/04/57 Fr Netherlands 1 West Germany 2 Amsterdam
21/10/59 Fr West Germany 7 Netherlands 0 Cologne
23/03/66 Fr Netherlands 2 West Germany 4 Rotterdam
7/07/74 WCF West Germany 2 Netherlands 1 Munich
17/07/75 Fr West Germany 1 Netherlands 1 Frankfurt
18/06/78 WCF Netherlands 2 West Germany 2 Cordoba
20/12/78 Fr West Germany 3 Netherlands 1 Duesseldorf
14/06/80 ECF West Germany 3 Netherlands 2 Naples
11/10/80 Fr Netherlands 1 West Germany 1 Eindhoven
14/05/86 Fr West Germany 3 Netherlands 1 Dortmund
21/06/88 ECF West Germany 1 Netherlands 2 Hamburg
19/10/88 WCQ West Germany 0 Netherlands 0 Munich
26/04/89 WCQ Netherlands 1 West Germany 1 Rotterdam
24/06/90 WCF West Germany 2 Netherlands 1 Milan
18/06/92 ECF Netherlands 3 Germany 1 Gothenburg
24/04/96 Fr Netherlands 0 Germany 1 Rotterdam
18/11/98 Fr Germany 1 Netherlands 1 Gelsenkirchen
23/02/00 Fr Netherlands 2 Germany 1 Amsterdam
20/11/02 Fr Germany 1 Netherlands 3 Gelsenkirchen
15/06/04 ECF Netherlands 1 Germany 1 Porto
17/08/05 Fr Netherlands 2 Germany 2 Rotterdam
15/11/11 Fr Germany 3 Netherlands 0 Hamburg
Played: 38
Germany 14 wins
Netherlands 10 wins
Draws 14
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, WCF - World Cup finals, ECF
= European Championship finals, Fr = Friendly
Group B P W D L F A Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Netherlands 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Results:
June 9
Germany 1 Portugal 0
Netherlands 0 Denmark 1
Next fixtures (all times GMT):
June 17
Denmark v Germany, Lviv (1845)
Portugal v Netherlands, Kharkiv (1845)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)