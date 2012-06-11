WARSAW, June 11 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Netherlands and Germany at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv (1845 GMT):

* Incredibly, this will be the eighth time the arch-rivals have met at a finals tournament and the fifth at the European Championship. Germany hold the edge with three wins against two for the Dutch and two draws. Almost equally surprising, both teams have scored at least once in each of those seven matches.

* There have been some classics: the 1974 World Cup final, when Johan Cruyff's team scored an early penalty, only to lose 2-1 to the Germans in Munich; the 1988 Euro semi-final in Hamburg when Marco Van Basten scored a late winner to beat the hosts 2-1; the 1990 World Cup second round game which Germany won 2-1 after their striker Rudi Voeller and Dutch stalwart Frank Rijkaard were sent off.

* The Netherlands have taken part in eight finals since the group stage was introduced. Their 1-0 defeat by Denmark on Saturday marked the only time they have lost their opening game apart from in 1988 when they went down 1-0 to the Soviet Union. Curiously enough, that was the only time they have won the tournament, coming back to beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final.

* It is now 38 games and more than five years since the Dutch drew a competitive game. Since a 0-0 draw with Romania in a Euro qualifier in March 2007, the Dutch have won 31 and lost seven games in qualifiers or finals tournaments.

* Germany, who won all 10 matches in their qualifying group, have scored in each of their last 17 internationals and have netted three goals or more in nine of those. The last time they failed to score was in a 0-0 draw away to Sweden in November 2010.

* Striker Mario Gomez, who scored in the 1-0 win over Portugal in Germany's opening game at Euro 2012, has netted six goals in their last six matches in the qualifiers or finals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)