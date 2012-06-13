By Karolos Grohmann
| KHARKIV, June 13
quarter-finals of Euro 2012, coach Joachim Loew said after a 2-1
win over the Netherlands on Wednesday took them to the brink of
advancing from Group B.
Forward Mario Gomez struck twice to sink the Dutch, adding
to his goal in the opening 1-0 win over Portugal, as Germany
made it two wins from two.
"We really wanted today to take that second step," said
Loew.
"It was important to keep at it in the second game and the
door to the quarter-finals has now been opened. I believe it
will be very important (to beat Denmark in their final game). It
would be good not to have to travel for the last eight (and play
in Gdansk)."
Germany will qualify as group winners if they draw or win
their final match in Lviv on Sunday.
They could still qualify if they lose that match and would
also advance if Portugal, on three points after beating Denmark
3-2 earlier on Wednesday, fail to beat the Netherlands, who have
only an outside chance of remaining in the tournament after two
defeats.
Loew praised both Gomez and midfielder Bastian
Schweinsteiger, who created both Germany goals and is hitting
top form after suffering a thigh injury in May.
"The goals were great by Gomez. He's got good self
confidence from the whole season and it's good for him," Loew
said.
Turning to Schweinsteiger, Loew added: "He is getting better
and better, he's developing more of a presence and when it gets
tough he can keep the ball. He's physically strong and wins a
one-on-one."
Gomez said Germany should not get carried away with their
impressive start as the seek to win a first major trophy since
1996.
"Expectations are great, we got off to a good start but
there is a long way to go," he said.
(Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Reporting by
Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)