ROTTERDAM May 7 Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk named a preliminary 36-man squad on Monday for their pre-Euro 2012 training camp that starts next week.

Van Marwijk will announce his squad for the finals on May 29. The Dutch have been drawn in Group B along with Denmark, Germany and Portugal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Erwin Mulder (Feyenoord), Jasper Cillissen (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders: Vurnon Anita (Ajax Amsterdam), Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Wilfred Bouma (PSV Eindhoven), Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), John Heitinga (Everton), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia) Joris Mathijsen (Malaga), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Nick Viergever (AZ Alkmaar), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord), Stefan de Vrij (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Barcelona), Mark van Bommel (AC Milan), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Adam Maher (AZ Alkmaar), Stijn Schaars (Sporting), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Ola John (Twente Enschede), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Luciano Narsingh (Heerenveen), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) (Writing by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Tony Jimenez)