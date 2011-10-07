* Huntelaar goal secures victory
* Dutch clinch ninth straight win
By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, Oct 7 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar struck five
minutes before the break as Netherlands scraped past Moldova 1-0
in a Euro 2012 Group E qualifier on Friday.
The Dutch, already through to next year's finals, struggled
to break down Moldova's tight defence and when they did find a
way through goalkeeper Stanislav Namasco kept out Huntelaar,
Robin van Persie and Dirk Kuyt.
The group leaders finally netted in the 40th minute when
Mark van Bommel released Kuyt down the right and he set up
Huntelaar for his 11th goal in this qualifying campaign.
Van Persie had the best opportunity of the second half when
he hit the bar from 16 metres.
"We played okay but our finishing was bad," Dutch coach Bert
van Marwijk told reporters. "I had a feeling that a late
equaliser might spoil our night.
"Despite winning nine straight games in the campaign and
qualifying for the finals the players didn't want any champagne
after as they really want to get a good result in our last
match."
Netherlands, who have 27 points from nine matches, are
certain to finish top. They end the campaign against Sweden, in
second spot with 21 points, on Tuesday.
Moldova have six points from nine matches.
