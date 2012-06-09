KHARKIV, June 9 Denmark survived a sustained
assault by Netherlands to emerge with a 1-0 victory in their
opening Euro 2012 Group B game on Saturday thanks to a
first-half goal by Michael Krohn-Dehli and some poor Dutch
finishing.
Krohn-Dehli cut in from the left to surprise keeper Maarten
Stekelenburg with a low shot through his legs after 24 minutes
in a rare Danish attack, while Dutch winger Arjen Robben hit a
post after 37 in one of many chances for his side.
The 2010 World Cup runners-up created numerous opportunities
in the second half and though Danish keeper Stephan Andersen
made one great save to deny Mark van Bommel, their finishing was
too often poor and they now face a real challenge to qualify
from arguably the toughest group of the championship.
Germany take on Portugal in Lviv later on Saturday in the
other Group B game.
