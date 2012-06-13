KHARKIV, June 13 Two superb first-half goals by red-hot striker Mario Gomez earned Germany a 2-1 victory over a disappointing Netherlands in Euro 2012 Group B on Wednesday to put the winners in sight of the quarter-finals.

Gomez, who also scored in the opening 1-0 win over Portugal, produced a neat turn and shot after a clever Bastian Schweinsteiger through ball in the 24th minute and, fed by the same player, fired in a fierce second after 38.

The Dutch, beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opener, were poor for long spells but hit back with a superb 20-metre shot by forward Robin van Persie in the 73rd minute.

Germany top the standings on six points but are still not yet sure of qualifying ahead of their final game against Denmark.

Portugal and Denmark have three points each after Portugal's 3-2 victory over the Danes earlier on Wednesday. The Netherlands have no points but could still qualify. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)