AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Netherlands recorded a vital 6-0 home win over Latvia on Sunday in their Euro 2016 Group A qualifier to ease the pressure on embattled coach Guus Hiddink.

Arjen Robben and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar both scored twice and were accompanied on the scoresheet by Robin van Persie and Jeffrey Bruma.

Hiddink's second stint in charge of Oranje has not gone to plan thus far with four defeats from their previous five matches and last week the 68-year-old suggested he would resign if his team failed to beat Latvia.

With Hiddink's job on the line, the hosts dominated the match from the first whistle.

The Dutch are now third on six points from four games, three points behind joint leaders Iceland and the Czech Republic, who will lock horns later on Sunday. Latvia remain on two points.