AMSTERDAM, March 20 Striker Bas Dost, who has scored 13 goals this year, is in line for a Netherlands debut after being named on Friday in the final 24-man squad for matches against Turkey and Spain later this month, coach Guus Hiddink announced.

The 25-year-old Dos had been named 10 days ago in a preliminary list of 28 for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Turkey in Amsterdam on March 28 and a friendly against Spain three days later after remarkable scoring form for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Hiddink added Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Davy Klaassen and Napoli's Jonathan de Guzman to his final list as he cut six players from the preliminary selection.

Defender Ron Vlaar of Aston Villa, who has a calf problem, is one of those left out, while injured captain Robin van Persie was not considered, Hiddink told a news conference on Friday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Jonathan de Guzman (Napoli), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay (both PSV Eindhoven), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)