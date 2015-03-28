AMSTERDAM, March 28 The Netherlands scored two minutes into stoppage time with a deflected Wesley Sneijder shot to secure a 1-1 draw with Turkey in their Euro 2016 Group A qualifier on Saturday.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar got a slight deflection to a long-range shot from captain Sneijder in the 92nd minute to rescue a point for the Dutch, who looked to be heading to their third defeat in five matches in qualifying.

Burak Yilmaz scored in the 37th minute at the Amsterdam Arena, given time in the penalty area to fire off a shot that took a deflection off Bruno Martins Indi to put the Turks ahead at halftime.

The Dutch stayed third in the standings with seven points from five games. Turkey have five points at the halfway point of the qualifying campaign. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Ian Chadband)