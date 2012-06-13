* Germany on brink of quarter-finals
* Dutch must beat Portugal to stay alive
* Gomez and Van Persie on the scoresheet
(changes tag to UPDATE 2, no change to text)
By Karolos Grohmann
KHARKIV, June 13 Two goals from Mario Gomez gave
Germany a 2-1 victory over Netherlands in their Euro 2012 Group
B match on Wednesday, putting them on the brink of the
quarter-finals while the Dutch face a potential early exit.
Gomez fired the Germans into a 24th minute lead after
turning in the area and firing past keeper Maarten Stekelenburg
following a superb Bastian Schweinsteiger pass.
The pair combined again 14 minutes later, with Gomez
thundering in his third goal in two matches from the right
before Dutch forward Robin van Persie cut the deficit in the
73rd with his first goal of the tournament.
The result lifted Germany to six points from two games,
following their 1-0 opening win over Portugal, while the
Netherlands teeter on the brink of elimination after two defeats
in the group following their opening loss to Denmark.
Germany coach Joachim Loew praised Gomez's finishing which
left them needing a point against Denmark on Sunday to guarantee
their progress to the last eight while the Dutch must now beat
Portugal to have any hope of qualifying.
"The goals were great by Gomez. He's got good self
confidence from the whole season and it's good for him.
Schweinsteiger is (also) getting better and better," said Loew.
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk said: "We lost against a
very good team and if you want to beat Germany you have to be
top as team and player, and we weren't today as several players
aren't really in shape.
"The opening phase was ok but after that it all went wrong
in our defence."
Dutch captain Mark van Bommel added: "We expected a
different match than this and what we showed today was simply
not enough."
On a hot and humid evening in eastern Ukraine, Germany, who
had lost their second group games in the last two major
tournaments, put in a performance worthy of their title
favourites tag.
Yet it was the Dutch who had the first chance, midfielder
Van Bommel sending English Premier League top scorer Van Persie
clear but he was unable to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.
That chance triggered an instant reaction from Germany with
Mesut Ozil's volley rattling the foot of the post and the ball
rolling into Stekelenburg's hands.
GOMEZ STRIKES
Gomez, who scored the goal against Portugal, then took
matters into his own hands again and, courtesy of another
well-timed Schweinsteiger pass, spun in the area and coolly
slotted the ball home to give Germany the lead.
The forward, who again started ahead of Miroslav Klose,
added a second in the 38th with a fine drive from a tight angle.
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk brought on Bundesliga top
scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and playmaker Rafael van der Vaart
for the second half to add some urgency but it was the Germans
who kept piercing the Dutch defence at will.
But Neuer was called to the rescue, palming a Van Persie
shot wide, while Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder's curled effort
on the hour sailed wide.
Van Persie was not yet done, though, firing into the net
after 73 minutes to set up a nervous finale although the Germans
held on for the victory.
Portugal have three points after beating Denmark, who also
have three points, 3-2 in the earlier group game.
Germany will qualify as group winners if they draw or win
their final match against Denmark in Lviv on Sunday. They could
still qualify if they lose that match and definitely would if
Portugal fail to beat Netherlands.
The only hope the Dutch have is if they beat Portugal in
Kharkiv the same night and Germany win.
That would leave the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark all
on three points and their positions, and which team goes through
as runners-up, would be decided on the goal difference in
matches between the three.
The same 'mini-league' goal difference scenario would apply
if Portugal and Denmark win their final games to leave them
level with Germany on six points.
If goal difference cannot divide them UEFA has in place a
list of subsequent tie-breakers.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)