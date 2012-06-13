* Gomez double sinks Netherlands
* Germany on brink of last eight
* Late Van Persie goal in vain
By Simon Evans
KHARKIV, June 13 Germany took a big step towards
the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Wednesday when two classy
first-half strikes from Mario Gomez secured a 2-1 victory over
the Netherlands who are in serious danger of elimination.
A majestic goal in the 73rd minute from Robin van Persie
gave the Dutch a fighting chance in the latter stages but they
looked physically spent having been forced to chase the game
after falling behind.
Joachim Loew's Germany will qualify as group winners if they
draw or win their final match against Denmark in Lviv and they
are shaping up nicely for a push for a fourth European title.
The only hope the Dutch have of progress is if they beat
Portugal in Kharkiv and Germany win, opening up the opportunity
to go through on goal difference.
The mathematics may not yet be clear but what was certainly
decided in the humid heat of the Metalist Stadium was that the
Germans and not the Dutch are the real challengers to Spain's
crown.
Even though they may not yet be at their peak Germany were
still superior in all departments as the Dutch defence was
opened up, their midfield exposed defensively and there was as
lack of sharpness in attack.
"It was supposed to be our night but we ended empty-handed
as we played poorly," was winger Arjen Robben's frank
assessment.
"There is no cohesion between our lines, there are gaps and
we are not connecting and then it is very difficult to recover
the ball," he added.
The early indications were, however, that the Dutch were
going to give Germany's back line a torrid test and skipper Mark
Van Bommel sent Van Persie clear but he was unable to beat
keeper Manuel Neuer.
INSTANT REACTION
That chance triggered an instant reaction from Germany with
Mesut Ozil's volley rattling the foot of the post and the ball
rolling into Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg's hands.
The Germans grabbed the lead with a goal of genuine quality,
the influential Bastian Schweinsteiger threading a pass through
the Dutch defence to Gomez, who elegantly turned and fired home
with impressive smoothness.
The pair combined again to double the advantage, the Germany
striker opting for power as he blasted diagonally across
Stekelenburg.
The Dutch left the field showing the worst kind of body
language, hands on hips with little communication and only the
slightest of glances to each other.
It was clear something had to change radically if the
Netherlands were to avoid an even worse fate in the second half.
Coach Bert van Marwijk brought on Bundesliga top scorer
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and midfielder Rafael van der Vaart and they
added urgency.
Van Persie tested Neuer with a stinging shot, Wesley
Schneider fired just wide with a curling effort and had a fierce
drive superbly blocked by a the body of Jerome Boateng.
The Dutch momentum was growing and they got their reward in
the 73rd minute in superb style with Van Persie jinking to make
room before unleashing a fierce shot from 25 metres.
The prospect of a precious point for the Dutch beckoned but
just when they needed to find the extra push they ran out of
steam.
"I felt around 65-70 minutes the Dutch were physically
drained, very tired," said Loew.
"We could have tied it up earlier in the second half. I
thought they were tired and we could get a third goal but then
it got a bit more exciting with Van Persies's goal," he added.
The Netherlands' problems in their opening defeat by Denmark
were limited to a misfiring attack but Van Marwijk said the
weaknesses spread much deeper against the Germans.
"In defence and midfield, we gave too much space for them and
there was maybe a lack of courage, there was no initiative
there," he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)