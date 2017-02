ROTTERDAM Oct 7 Netherlands midfielder Hedwiges Maduro will undergo ankle surgery next week and faces several months on the sidelines, coach Bert van Marwijk said after Friday's 1-0 Euro 2012 Group E qualifying win over Moldova.

Valencia player Maduro quit the Dutch camp earlier this week after being hurt in training.

"Further investigation has shown there is more damage to his ankle than we first thought and he has torn ligaments," Van Marwijk told reporters.

The Dutch have clinched their place in next year's finals, having collected 27 points from nine games, and wrap up their qualifying campaign in Sweden on Tuesday.

