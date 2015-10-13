AMSTERDAM Oct 13 The Netherlands failed to reach the European Championship finals for the first time since 1984 when they lost 3-2 at home to the Czech Republic to miss out on next year's tournament in France.

The Dutch had to beat the Czechs and hope Turkey lost at home to Iceland to come third in Group A and win a playoff spot.

The Netherlands, who finished third at last year's World Cup in Brazil, were crowned European champions in 1988 and were third in 1992, 2000 and 2004. They went out at the group stage of the last edition in Poland and Ukraine in 2012. (Editing by Ken Ferris)