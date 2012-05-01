ROTTERDAM May 1 The Dutch will start their
challenge at Euro 2012 with almost the same team that lost to
Spain in the 2010 World Cup final.
Captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst retired after that final
and was replaced at left-back by Erik Pieters.
It may only be a coincidence, but the Dutch side's defensive
organisation has become one of coach Bert van Marwijk's main
concerns.
Despite a smooth qualifying campaign, the Dutch have been
exposed defensively, not only in a 3-0 friendly defeat to
Germany, but also in a 3-2 win over England in February.
At Wembley, they let slip a two-goal lead in the final phase
against an injury-depleted England. They know that they cannot
afford such defending during the Euro finals.
Where Van Marwijk's biggest job two years ago was to keep
his squad focused during the whole tournament, now the main
target will be surviving the group stage.
The Dutch cruised through 'groups of death' in 2006 and
2008, but faced the threat of an early exit during the first
round -- now, once again, they have been drawn in the toughest
group with Denmark, Germany and Portugal.
Van Marwijk will therefore face a challenge in preparing his
team to play only 'finals' because such a tough and unforgiving
group allows no time for recovery from any slips.
The Dutch have mixed records against their group opponents.
They beat the Danes at the World Cup two years ago and they
have a positive balance against neighbours Germany during Euro
finals with two wins, one draw and one defeat.
The Portuguese, however, have proved a nemesis in the last
10 years. They kept them from the 2002 World Cup, delivered a
semi-final exit at Euro 2004 and a last 16 World Cup defeat two
years later in a match of four red cards and a dozen bookings.
But it is not all bad news and bad luck for the Dutch.
To balance up their defensive woes, they can claim to have
some of the best forwards in Europe this season.
Striker Robin van Persie of Arsenal looks set to be crowned
as the Premier League's top scorer while Klaas Jan Huntelaar has
developed into a goal machine with both Schalke 04 and the Dutch
team.
In addition to the luxury of having two in-form strikers in
his squad, Van Marwijk also has arguably an even more lethal
weapon available in Arjen Robben.
The fragile winger may have played only two friendly matches
for the Dutch since 2010, but he showed exceptional skill and
pace at Wembley in February and has continued his scoring form
with Bayern Munich.
His talent, in a sharp three-pronged attack ahead of a
defence in need of more consistency and strength, could be the
key to the Dutch bid for success.
