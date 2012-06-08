By Mark Meadows
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 8
KRAKOW, Poland, June 8 Netherlands players heard
monkey chants from the crowd at a Euro 2012 training session at
Wisla Krakow's stadium, a team spokeswoman said on Friday,
casting a shadow over what had been a near carnival atmosphere.
Coach Bert van Marwijk, Dutch officials and assembled press
did not hear any racist abuse during Wednesday's session but it
has since emerged that a handful of the squad did.
"Some players did hear some monkey noises. That is why they
moved to the other side of the pitch," the spokeswoman said.
Immediately after Wednesday's session, Van Marwijk had told
reporters the atmosphere was fantastic with over 30,000 Poles
turning up just to watch training.
Krakow is not staging any matches.
The build-up to the tournament being co-hosted by Poland and
Ukraine was dominated by worries about racism among home fans.
UEFA president Michel Platini, under pressure after boldly
handing the tournament to the two countries, said players should
let the referee handle racist abuse after some players indicated
they would walk off the pitch if it occurred in matches.
The Polish and Ukrainian governments have worked hard to try
to dispel any fears of racism but a BBC documentary suggested it
was prevalent among certain fan groups.
World Cup runners-up Netherlands, who have a number of black
players, open their Euro 2012 Group B campaign against Denmark
in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Saturday.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)