By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM May 1 A season without injuries may
never happen in the whimsical career of Arjen Robben, yet
despite all the setbacks he remains the most lethal threat in
the Dutch team.
When he is fit, and in form, Robben is feared by almost
every team in Europe, but the winger's complete package also
contains his inconsistency, caused by injuries, with a special
vulnerability to muscle strains.
That is why Robben played only three seasons at Chelsea and
two at Real Madrid. Since joining Bayern Munich in 2009,
however, his dynamic contribution to a team has been revalued
even if it is accepted that he is unlikely to complete a full
season.
In 2010, a week before the start of the World Cup, Robben
sustained a hamstring injury which would normally have ruled him
out of the tournament.
But Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk retained faith in
Robben and his medical staff and he was kept behind for a week's
special treatment, joining the squad later in South Africa.
He made his first appearance in the third group match, a
dead rubber against Cameroon, and then scored in the last 16
meeting with Slovakia and the semi-final against Uruguay.
He was the only Dutch player to find two scoring
opportunities in the final against Spain, but was unable to
produce a goal or help prevent a rugged Dutch team from losing a
third World Cup final.
Since then, the unpredictable Robben has played only twice
internationally -- against Brazil in June 2011 and at Wembley
against an injury-hit England in February this year.
In the England match Robben opened the scoring after an
impressive 60-metre run from his own half and snatched victory
with a precise curled shot in added time.
In five seasons in London and Madrid, Robben played 117
league matches and scored 26 goals. In Munich, in the first two
seasons under compatriot coach Louis van Gaal, Robben has scored
39 goals in 60 league matches.
He has also helped Bayern into a second Champions League
final in three seasons and could yet end the season with a
double of Champions League and Euro 2012 winners medals.
Those statistics have given the technical and medical staffs
of both the Dutch team and Bayern Munich good reason to rack
their brains -- keeping Robben fit, and in form, can be the
difference between a good team and a successful team.
This Dutch side is recognised already as a good one and in
the last eight years, since the Euro 2004 finals, Robben has
played in 44 matches, finishing a loser only three times.
Van Marwijk has to work out a plan to find the right balance
of training and rest for Robben to give him a chance to be at
his best and bid for more honours.
Remarkably, at 28, he has already won five championship
titles in the Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany. Now he
wants to win something with the national team -- and complete
that personal double.
