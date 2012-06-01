HOENDERLOO, Netherlands, June 1 Netherlands
playmaker Wesley Sneijder believes Euro 2012 will be more
difficult to win than the World Cup, where the Dutch finished as
runners-up two years ago.
Bert van Marwijk's side have tricky draw with Denmark,
Germany and Portugal awaiting in Group B.
"It will be very difficult, because for me, the Euros is more
difficult than the World Cup because you don't have the teams
from Africa or wherever when you know you are going to take
three points," Sneijder told Reuters at their training base on
Friday.
"Now it's more difficult because there are only strong
teams, but we will see."
Netherlands head to their Polish base next week and face the
Danes in their opener on June 9 in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
"We have a tough group, first we have to pass the group and
then we will see. In a tournament, you need a lot of things, you
need some luck as well, you need that everybody stays fit,"
Sneijder added.
The Inter Milan man is extremely eager for the Dutch to
start their campaign as they seek their first trophy since Euro
1988.
"For me it can start now, because with all this preparation,
I am done with the preparation, look where we are, in the
forest, I want to go to Poland now," he smiled.
"We really want the trophy now... because we have been
together for a long time already, also with this coach. Our
ambition is really to go for the title."
