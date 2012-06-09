(Adds detail)
By Simon Evans
KHARKIV, June 9 Netherlands teenager Jetro
Willems will become the youngest player ever to take the field
at a European Championship when he lines up for the Euro 2012
Group B opener against Denmark on Saturday.
Willems, who is 18 years and 71 days old, was selected at
left back, a position which has caused some headaches for coach
Bert van Marwijk. Enzo Scifo was 18 years and 115 days old when
he played for Belgium at the 1984 Euros.
Van Marwijk opted for Ron Vlaar to replace the injured Joris
Mathijsen at centre-half while Robin van Persie starts as the
lone striker, meaning last season's Bundesliga top scorer
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will start on the bench.
Denmark got a boost with Niki Zimling, who picked up a toe
injury in training on Friday, cleared to play. He will start in
a holding midfield role alongside William Kvist.
Teams:
Netherlands: 1-Maarten Stekelenburg; 2-Gregory van der Wiel,
3-John Heitinga, 13-Ron Vlaar, 15-Jetro Willems; 6-Mark van
Bommel, 8-Nigel de Jong; 11-Arjen Robben, 10-Wesley Sneijder,
20-Ibrahim Afellay; 16-Robin van Persie
Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 3-Simon Kjaer, 6-Lars Jacobsen,
4-Daniel Agger, 5-Simon Poulsen; 7-William Kvist, 21-Niki
Zimling; 9-Michael Krohn-Dehli, 8-Christian Eriksen, 10-Dennis
Rommedahl; 11-Nicklas Bendtner
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovakia)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)