By Karolos Grohmann

KHARKIV, June 13 Germany forward Mario Gomez, who scored in their opening Euro 2012 Group B win over Portugal, retained his place against the Netherlands on Wednesday, with regular starter Miroslav Klose again on the bench.

Germany coach Joachim Loew also kept faith in central defender Mats Hummels, instead of recalling Per Mertesacker, after his solid performance against Portugal.

Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk stuck with forward Robin van Persie, leaving Bundesliga top scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on the bench for the second consecutive game.

He made one change to the team that lost 1-0 to Denmark, bringing in defender Joris Mathijsen instead of Ron Vlaar.

Netherlands: 1-Maarten Stekelenburg; 2-Gregory van der Wiel, 3-John Heitinga, 4-Joris Mathijsen, 15-Jetro Willems; 6-Mark van Bommel, 8-Nigel de Jong; 11-Arjen Robben, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 20-Ibrahim Afellay; 16-Robin van Persie

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 13-Thomas Mueller, 8-Mesut Ozil; 10-Lukas Podolski, 23-Mario Gomez

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)