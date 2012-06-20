ROTTERDAM, June 20 Netherlands captain Mark van
Bommel has retired from international football following the
team's early elimination from Euro 2012, the Dutch football
association said on its website (www.knvb.nl) on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old midfielder said it was time to make way for
the next generation after the team lost all three group matches
at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
"“I don't want to retire," Van Bommel said. "Maybe there
will a moment that the coach needs me in the future and then I
will be available but for now it is time for talented young
players."
Van Bommel made his Netherlands debut in 2000 and won 79
caps, playing in two World Cups and one European Championship.
After helping the team reach the last 16 at the 2006 World
Cup the midfielder announced that he would not be available for
the national side as long Marco van Basten was coach.
But after Van Basten stepped down following Euro 2008, Van
Bommel returned under new coach Bert van Marwijk, who is also
his father-in-law, and he played a key role in helping the Dutch
reach the 2010 World Cup final.
Van Bommel has joined PSV Eindhoven for next season after a
seven-year stint abroad playing for Barcelona, Bayern Munich and
AC Milan.
