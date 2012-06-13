ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 13 - Netherlands coach Bert van
Marwijk will not lose his job if the Dutch, among the leading
contenders to win Euro 2012, make an early exit from the
tournament, Dutch FA director Bert van Oostveen said on
Wednesday.
The Dutch surprisingly lost 1-0 to Denmark in their Group B
opener and will be unable to reach the knockout stage if they
lose to Germany later on Wednesday in Kharkiv, and Denmark take
a point against Portugal in the earlier game in Lviv.
"“Our goal is, as ever, to reach the semi-final but that
goal was named in 2005," Van Oostveen said in an interview with
Dutch newspaper Metro.
“"That is our ambition and fits our fourth place on the FIFA
rankings and the fact that we are almost always present during
finals.
“"If we go out earlier there are no consequences. Both sides
signed a deal with a healthy mind."
Van Marwijk succeeded Marco van Basten in 2008 after the
Dutch were eliminated in the quarter-finals of that year's
European Championship by Russia.
At the 2010 World Cup he guided the national team to their
third World Cup final before losing to Spain.
Last year Van Marwijk extended his original four-year deal
until 2016.
“"The extension is based on our long-term policy," added Van
Oostveen.
“"We want our team to play recognisable football with our
own identity and style.
"“And if you see our results under Van Marwijk our opponents
are still looking for the solution to beat us. But you can
always lose a match."
