June 9 Goalkeeper Joe Hart is keen to forget England's failures at previous major tournaments and put his trust in the new young squad at the European Championship in France this month.

A fine qualifying campaign and warm-up victories over Turkey, Australia and Portugal have raised hopes that Roy Hodgson's charges might win a first major trophy since England's World Cup triumph 50 years ago.

Hart has played in three big tournaments for England so far but has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

"I've gone into every tournament confident and felt like we've been ready. So for me to say it's different this time would be wrong," Hart told reporters on Thursday.

"But they've gone, they are the past, this is a new one, a new set of players -- the majority -- and we're fresh and ready and we're going to give it all we've got."

Hart said England had no excuse if they failed to live up to expectations at Euro 2016 as they have been given all the necessary resources to excel in France.

"We've certainly got all the backing we need. Everything that needs to be put in place has been put in place. It's now down to us to perform on the pitch," the 29-year-old said.

"It's exciting, fresh, there are a lot of youngsters so they are going to be more comfortable than maybe other teams. There's a good bond right the way through."

England kick off their campaign in Group B against Russia on Saturday before facing Wales and Slovakia. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)