May 31 Strikers Marcus Rashford and Daniel Sturridge have made Roy Hodgson's final 23-man England squad for Euro 2016 but winger Andros Townsend and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Fabian Delph failed to make the cut.

England are taking five forwards to the 24-team tournament in France with Sturridge selected despite doubts over a calf problem which forced him to miss Friday's friendly win over Australia.

The 18-year-old Rashford, who signed a new long-term deal with Manchester United on Monday, became the youngest player to score on his England debut in the game against Australia at the Stadium of Light.

Delph pulled out of the squad with an injury last week and Ross Barkley was preferred to Drinkwater. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)