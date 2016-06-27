LYON, France, June 27 Former England players lined up to savage their national team on Monday night after one of the nation's most embarrassing defeats, a 2-1 loss to tiny Iceland which sent them spinning out of the European Championship.

Just days after Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum that sent shockwaves around the world, England's footballers delivered their own European exit in France almost as stunning.

Jokes immediately spread online about petitions being set up to have the match replayed, referring to the petition more than 2.4 million Britons have signed on parliament's website calling for a second EU referendum; while many jokers were suggesting Roy Hodgson should take over from the outgoing David Cameron as Britain's Prime Minister, "as he would be the perfect man to lead the country out of Europe".

Jokes aside, Hodgson could be seeking a new job soon. The coach resigned in the aftermath of the defeat, saying his contract was always going to be up at the end of the tournament.

"The worst defeat in our history," tweeted former striker Gary Lineker. "England beaten by a country with more volcanoes than professional footballers. Well played, Iceland."

Wayne Rooney had put England ahead with a fourth-minute penalty, but Iceland struck two first-half goals to take the lead and put in an heroic defensive performance to thwart a toothless England attack.

Linker was joined by a number of former England goal-scorers in lashing out at Hodgson's players.

"England - pathetic, shocking, inept," Alan Shearer said, while Peter Crouch, who played at two World Cups, was also scathing.

"Iceland looked more organised than us. It's embarrassing, there's no dressing it up," he said on British TV.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright joined in the chorus of discontent. "They did not perform today. They were rubbish in this game. Rubbish," Wright said on ITV.

"Someone was waiting for someone else to do something. They were petrified," he added.

Iceland will now meet host nation France in the quarter-finals, while England return home to a storm of criticism that isn't likely to abate any time soon. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor)