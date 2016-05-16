LONDON May 16 Manchester United's teenage forward Marcus Rashford was the one surprise in England manager Roy Hodgson's provisional 26-man squad for the European Championship named on Monday.

Rashford, 18, made his United debut in February and ended the season with seven goals from 16 appearances, including two on his Premier League debut.

Hodgson selected five strikers in his provisional list which will be reduced to 23 before the tournament in France, with Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Daniel Sturridge the others.

"Marcus Rashford is one of the contenders," Hodgson told a news conference.

"Competition is strong and he deserves to be selected for the main squad but I am pleased someone who has had an outstanding end to the season has a great future. He will have the chance to knock someone off their perch." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)