LENS, France, June 16 Substitute Daniel Sturridge scored a dramatic winner in injury time to steer England to a 2-1 win over Wales at Euro 2016 on Thursday.

With his team heading towards a draw after Jamie Vardy's 56th-minute goal had cancelled out a Gareth Bale first-half strike for Wales, Sturridge scrambled his way through the box to fire home from close range.

The winner left England at the top of Group B on four points ahead of Wales and Slovakia on three and Russia bottom with just one point.

Sturridge and Vardy, England's Footballer-of-the-Year in the Premier League this season, had both come on as second-half substitutes and were a tactical coup for England manager Roy Hodgson.

