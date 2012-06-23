KRAKOW, June 23 Learning the words to the British national anthem may be an issue for some Olympic competitors, but it is no problem for England's Euro 2012 squad.

Under manager Roy Hodgson, who has guided them unbeaten through his first five matches in charge including three in the tournament, the England players have enjoyed bellowing out the words of "God Save the Queen".

Not for them any half-hearted miming, uber-cool nonchalance or stoney-faced superiority, they have shown national pride and great emotion as encouraged by Hodgson.

More of the same commitment is expected to be demonstrated on Sunday when the England team line up to sing the anthem before the start of their quarter-final against Italy in Kiev.

It may be just a happy coincidence but England's unbeaten run under Hodgson has also coincided with a surge of British patriotism following the diamond jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth this month.

"It's massive," left back Ashley Cole told the BBC.

"You can see so many people shouting it out because they really believe in what we are singing. When you've got all the England fans singing it as well it gives you goosebumps.

"It's something we're proud to sing. When you come out and know you're singing the national anthem it gives you a buzz and gets you lifted for the game."

Hodgson said it was not particularly his initiative but he believes the ritual plays an important part in a team's success.

"We are representing our countries and the national anthem is an important part of your country's history and heritage," he said.

"If you are picked to play for the country, you should really be prepared to open your mouth and sing the words."

(Reporting By Tim Collings, editing by Ed Osmond)