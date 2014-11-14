UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
LONDON Nov 14 England left back Leighton Baines has withdrawn from the squad to face Slovenia and Scotland because of injury, the FA said on Friday.
"The Everton defender picked up an injury in training on Friday morning and will return to his club for treatment," the FA said in a statement.
Roy Hodgson's side play a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley on Saturday before facing old rivals Scotland in a friendly at Celtic Park on Tuesday.
The FA said no further call-ups would be made at this time. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.