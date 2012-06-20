LONDON, June 20 The British government will not
send any ministers to watch England play Italy in the Euro 2012
quarter-final in Kiev, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday as Britain continues a diplomatic
boycott by Western countries.
European leaders have stayed away from the tournament's
group matches held in Ukraine in protest at the jailing of
former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, but could find
themselves facing a dilemma if their teams progress.
Asked if any ministers would attend England's match against
Italy in Kiev on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Cameron said: "No.
They're not . It reflects ministers' busy schedules ahead of
the Olympics and widespread concerns about selective justice and
the rule of law in Ukraine."
The boycott has caused a headache for Ukraine which wanted
to use the tournament to showcase its development as a modern
democratic state, free of any Soviet hangover and ready to take
its rightful place in Europe.
Tymoshenko has loomed large, however, even though she is a
long way from the capital Kiev and under prison guard in
hospital.
Her supporters are distributing leaflets and T-shirts to
soccer fans across the country to draw attention to her plight
and during Germany's match against the Netherlands in Kharkiv
two German members of the European parliament unfurled a banner
urging the release of political prisoners.
The West's view is that her trial and seven-year sentence
last year - for abuse of office while prime minister - was
politically motivated and smacks of "selective justice".
The Ukrainian leadership sees Western governments at fault
for politicising Euro 2012.
Should England beat Italy and progress to the semi-finals
they would play in the Polish capital Warsaw.
"If they make it and obviously we hope they do, and that game
would not be in the Ukraine, then we would expect a minister to
go," Cameron's spokeswoman said.
She declined to comment on what would happen if England
should reach the final, to be played in Kiev on July 1.
England have gone out at the quarter-final stage of the 2002
and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 European Championship, but
there is a feeling it might be different this time.
German leader Angela Merkel, an avid supporter of Germany's
team, has so far stayed away from matches in Ukraine but will
watch the Germans play Greece in Gdansk on Friday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas in London; writing by Alexandra
Hudson in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)