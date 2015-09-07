Sept 7 Midfielder Michael Carrick has pulled out of the England squad with an injury ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Switzerland at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who did not play in England's 6-0 win against San Marino on Saturday, has returned to his club Manchester United for treatment, the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Carrick, who has 33 caps for England, has played in all four of United's Premier League games so far this season.

His injury could result in Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey getting another chance to start after impressing against San Marino. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)