By Mitch Phillips
| WARSAW, June 16
WARSAW, June 16 Anyone who accused England's
Andy Carroll of being a throwback centre forward big on brawn
but short on beauty should be forced to watch the astonishing
super-slow motion replay of his wonderful headed Euro 2012 goal
against Sweden on Friday.
The England striker connected with Steven Gerrard's inviting
diagonal cross and thumped an old-style bullet header beyond the
flailing arms of Sweden keeper Andreas Isaksson to give England
the lead in a Group D game they eventually won 3-2.
The naked-eye view was enough for anyone to realise the
power, timing and precision of the connection, as the ball
rocketed in at a pace many players would be proud of with a
volley.
It was only in the "super slow motion" replay though that
the true extent of Carroll's athleticism, co-ordination,
strength and skill was exposed in a sequence fully deserving the
"poetry in motion" tag.
A golfer, tennis player or boxer generates power through his
legs and planted feet and transfers it into his arms but a
mid-air footballer has to find everything from within.
The replay of Carroll showed the movement starting from his
hips, travelling up through his powerful torso and into neck
muscles and tendons ripped with tension and kinetic energy.
He then channelled every ounce of that power into the
connection with the ball, which was five metres into its journey
before the slow motion pictures show his head beginning its
follow through.
INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE
Normal TV pictures present the action at 25 frames per
second but "super slow-mo" delivers around 1,000 per second,
giving modern viewers an incredible experience and new ability
to appreciate the athletic feats of professional sportsmen.
On this occasion it showed that there is just as much skill
and athleticism needed, arguably more, to score a "route one"
goal such as Carroll's as for players to exchange 25 passes
before a tap-in finish for a goal that would routinely be
greeted as an example of footballing excellence.
Carroll said he was able to time his run, jump and
connection because he spends so much time working at Liverpool
with his club mate Gerrard but there can be few other
footballers in the modern game, if any, who can match his aerial
ability or generate such velocity.
In generations past, despite the balls being far heavier,
forwards were picked often for their heading skills as the likes
of Dixie Dean and Tommy Lawton racked up record-beating tallies
feeding on endless crosses delivered from both wings.
It is an aspect of the game that has almost disappeared in
many countries and is increasingly rare in English football,
though there have been an unusual number of headed goals in the
current tournament.
Former England centre forward Alan Shearer, another
prodigious header of the ball and, like Carroll, a formerly
worshipped number nine at Newcastle United, described Friday's
goal as "magnificent."
It also brought back memories of Ruud Gullit's thunderous
header that set Netherlands on their way to victory over the
Soviet Union in the 1988 European Championship final.
Though overshadowed ever since by Marco van Basten's
all-time-classic volley later in the match, Gullit almost
jack-knifed to produce a similarly unstoppable headed finish,
his flying dreadlocks framing the moment.
He too was impressed with Carroll's bullet.
"That was a great goal," he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)