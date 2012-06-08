By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 8
KRAKOW, Poland, June 8 Striker Jermain Defoe is
expected to rejoin England's Euro 2012 squad on Saturday after
flying home to London on Thursday following the death of his
father.
England spokesman Mark Whittle said that Defoe should be
back in time to be available for selection for England's opening
Group D fixture against France in Donetsk on Monday.
He is widely expected to be selected as an impact
substitute.
Defoe published a message of thanks to his well-wishers via
his Twitter account on Friday.
He said: "I want to thank the fans, my family, friends, the
England boys, the FA and manager for their support.
"I can't tell you how much it means to me. I love you all,
may God bless you. A special thank you to Royal Marsden's
doctors & nurses who looked after my dad. Very special people."
Defoe won his 47th cap last Saturday when he came on as a
substitute and hit the post in England's 1-0 win over Belgium in
their final warm-up match for the tournament.
He has won 30 of his England caps as a substitute and has
scored 15 goals.
More than 3,500 spectators, including hundreds of children,
attended a leisurely England training session in warm sunshine
at the Suche Stawy Municipal Stadium, in the outskirts of
Krakow, on Friday morning.
In all, according to informed local estimates, more than
5,000 people wanted to be inside -- so at least 1,500 were left
out to try and translate a slogan on the side of the bus that
declared 'One prize, two nations, three lions.'
On day two of England's new and more open approach to
tournaments, there were fanfares, chants, cheers and, most
importantly for manager Roy Hodgson, no further injuries.
All 22 available players, minus Defoe, were involved in the
training session, albeit that nine chose to disappear into the
gym rather than work out in public on the pristine playing
surface.
"We are all well, all fit with a clean bill of health," said
Whittle. "No injuries. No problems at all."
On a warm day, the players were greeted with a guard of
honour as they walked onto the field, local children from the
Siemacha Foundation, a charity that supports orphans and
underprivileged children in the city, cheering them by name as
they arrived.
Striker Wayne Rooney, who is suspended from England's two
opening games, prompted notable cheering with his all-action
approach to shooting practice.
(Reporting By Tim Collings, editing by Justin Palmer)