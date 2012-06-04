Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
LONDON, June 4 England manager Roy Hodgson has shown a lack of respect to defender Rio Ferdinand by not calling him up for Euro 2012 following an injury to Gary Cahill, the Manchester United player's representative has said.
"It's a lack of respect. He wants to play," Ferdinand's representative Jamie Moralee told BBC Sport after Hodgson brought Liverpool's Martin Kelly into the squad.
"Rio's very disappointed. He thought he had done enough. It's very difficult to accept. This is a player with 81 caps for his country. I don't know anyone who understands it. It's not been handled in the right way."
Chelsea centre back Cahill was ruled out of the tournament, which starts on Friday, with his jaw fractured in two places after colliding with team mate and goalkeeper Joe Hart during England's friendly against Belgium at the weekend.
Kelly, who made his international debut as a substitute in last month's friendly against Norway, was on the standby list.
Former England captain Ferdinand won his last cap against Switzerland in June 2011 but has had injury problems since.
When announcing his initial squad last month, Hodgson said it was a "footballing decision" to leave the 33-year-old out despite media reports that Ferdinand and fellow England international John Terry had fallen out.
Defender Terry, who is in the squad, will go on trial on July 9 charged with racially abusing Ferdinand's brother Anton, a Queens Park Rangers player. Terry has pleaded not guilty.
England begin their Euro campaign against France in Donetsk on June 11 before facing Sweden and tournament co-hosts Ukraine in Group D. (Reporting By Alison Wildey; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.