DONETSK, June 19 Ukraine dominated England throughout the opening 45 minutes of their decisive Group D match at Euro 2012 but had nothing to show for their superiority as the first half ended goalless at the Donbass Arena on Tuesday.

The co-hosts had far more possession and laid siege to England's goal for long periods with their first attempt coming after seven minutes when Denys Garmash fired over from long range.

John Terry blocked an Evhen Konoplyanka shot that was heading goalwards after 18 minutes and Ukraine skipper Anatoly Tymoshchuk should have done better with the rebound which he also fired over.

A mistake by Ashley Young after 22 minutes allowed Oleh Gusyev to test Joe Hart and the England keeper had to make another smart save eight minutes later, getting down to a shot from Andriy Yarmolenko.

England's only real attempt at goal came after 28 minutes when Wayne Rooney, back from his two-match ban, headed an Ashley Young cross wide with only goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov to beat. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)