DONETSK, June 19 Ukraine dominated England
throughout the opening 45 minutes of their decisive Group D
match at Euro 2012 but had nothing to show for their superiority
as the first half ended goalless at the Donbass Arena on
Tuesday.
The co-hosts had far more possession and laid siege to
England's goal for long periods with their first attempt coming
after seven minutes when Denys Garmash fired over from long
range.
John Terry blocked an Evhen Konoplyanka shot that was
heading goalwards after 18 minutes and Ukraine skipper Anatoly
Tymoshchuk should have done better with the rebound which he
also fired over.
A mistake by Ashley Young after 22 minutes allowed Oleh
Gusyev to test Joe Hart and the England keeper had to make
another smart save eight minutes later, getting down to a shot
from Andriy Yarmolenko.
England's only real attempt at goal came after 28 minutes
when Wayne Rooney, back from his two-match ban, headed an Ashley
Young cross wide with only goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov to beat.
