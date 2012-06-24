Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
KIEV, June 24 England and Italy were drawing 0-0 at halftime in a Euro 2012 quarter-final full of exciting, attacking football at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Daniele De Rossi almost put Italy ahead after three minutes when a stunning 25-metre shot, struck with the outside of his left foot, smashed against Joe Hart's right-hand post.
Two minutes later England almost went ahead when Glen Johnson ended a swift break with a shot which Gianluigi Buffon did well to save at close range.
Wayne Rooney went close with a diving header for England while John Terry made an important block to stop a Mario Balotelli effort before Antonio Cassano tested Hart with a rasping shot and Balotelli fired over in an even contest. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.