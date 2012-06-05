By Mike Collett
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 One month on from his appointment
as England's manager even some of his more hostile media critics
are beginning to accept the FA chose the right man for the job
following two steady wins in his opening two matches.
Judging by some of the negative reaction to the FA's
decision to select him as manager and not the popular Harry
Redknapp, anyone would have thought he was an inexperienced
beginner who had no right to be considered for the job.
Nothing could be further from the truth, as a look at the
64-year-old's impressive CV shows and although not too much can
be read into two relatively low key wins against Norway and
Belgium, the first glimpses of Hodgson's organisational
capabilities were clearly there to be seen.
And by taking charge of a side that, for once, no-one in the
normally hysterical English media expects to do well, might just
work in his favour. With the pressure off, he might get England
to do better than they usually do in major tournaments.
By his own admission Hodgson was an average player with
Maidstone United, Tonbridge Angels and Crystal Palace reserves
in the 1960s but he is far from being an average manager.
The England job is his fourth international appointment
after stints with Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab
Emirates and he has coached in eight countries in all.
Hodgson has not been successful everywhere - he was sacked at
Blackburn Rovers in 1998 and at Liverpool last season after a
six-month spell at Anfield.
On the plus side he took unfashionable Fulham to the final of
the Europa League in 2010, Inter Milan to the UEFA Cup final in
1997 and has won league wins in Denmark and Sweden.
Much of the negative reaction to Hodgson's appointment came
from the media, baying for weeks that Tottenham Hotspur manager
Redknapp was a certainty for the job.
ANGRY PUNDITS
The pundits were angry to be proved wrong, vented their
spleen on Hodgson, but now that petty spat is out the way, they
seem prepared to give him a chance, and at last a sense of
reality may be in the air at last.
England being England of course a major scandal is only
around the corner and Hodgson came under fire in certain
quarters for not calling Rio Ferdinand back into the squad
following the injury that ruled out Gary Cahill.
Instead he turned to Liverpool rookie Martin Kelly with
Ferdinand's representatives accusing him of "a total lack of
respect" in ignoring the former skipper.
Hodgson has weathered bigger storms and once this one blows
over, the general airm of calm, somewhat lacking under his
predeccsor Fabio Capello, should return to the squad.
Capello's resignation as manager in February, despite an
unbeaten qualifying campaign, a series of injuries ruling out
key players, striker Wayne Rooney's two-match ban which rules
him out of the first two matches and a lack of flair in the team
have all played a part in watering down optimism among the fans.
According to FA chairman David Bernstein, Hodgson could "walk
into training grounds around the world and command instant
respect" with a reputation built on solid and methodical
coaching principles rather than major silverware.
Then again, his eight domestic titles scattered around lesser
leagues such as Sweden and Denmark are an impressive haul and he
is also the first manager appointed by the FA with previous
experience in an international role.
Hodgson was appointed on May 1 but completed the season with
West Bromwich Albion, where he was manager for little more than
a year, before re-adjusting his focus on how to make England a
force at Euro 2012 where they must negotiate a group containing
France, Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine.
It is a daunting task for a man who failed at Liverpool but
did well at West Brom, a club who looked sound under his
guidance.
To his credit there was no attempt, during his first news
conference at Wembley when he got the job, to gloss over what
faces him.
"We will always go into tournaments believing we can win
because we are a major football nation," said Hodgson.
"It's not going to be easy and it will be even more difficult
on this occasion because the man who qualified the team has left
and I've come in at a very late stage.
"It's very important everyone gets behind the team and gets
behind the players. It's a big job to win people over and the
only way I can do that is by doing the job I know I can do,"
Hodgson added.
Former England midfielder and now FA technical director
Trevor Brooking, who was instrumental in the appointment, said
Hodgson had a tough job on his hands.
"In 2008 we didn't qualify (for the European Championship)
and in 2010 (World Cup) it was a poor tournament," Brooking
said.
"In some respects the expectancy level going out there this
summer (is low) ... but I do believe Roy is a good choice who
can evolve and improve this current squad."