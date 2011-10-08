* "An Idiot Abroad," scream newspapers
* Montenegro coach surprised Rooney played
(Adds Montenegro quotes)
LONDON Oct 8 Wayne Rooney came under a barrage
of criticism from British media on Saturday after his red card
in England's 2-2 draw in Montenegro ruled him out for at least
the first match of Euro 2012.
The striker had helped set up both England goals before
being sent off for a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic with 20 minutes
left, putting his side under pressure.
England went on to concede a late equaliser but hung on for
the point they needed to top Group G.
Newspapers took a swipe at the striker.
"We will Roo this moment", "Roo Fool!" and "An Idiot Abroad"
read some of the headlines.
As the game was England's last qualifier, he faces a minimum
one-match ban for June's finals in Ukraine and Poland but that
could be increased by UEFA.
England have no other player like Rooney, who can be deadly
as a striker but also link up play.
Coach Fabio Capello defended his decision to pick Rooney,
who was also sent off in the 2006 World Cup, after the player's
father and uncle were arrested on Thursday and bailed by police
over an alleged betting scam.
"It was no mistake to pick him. I spoke with him before the
game and he was relaxed and calm, then went out on the pitch and
made this silly mistake," the Italian told reporters.
Captain John Terry tried to look on the bright side.
"We can look over the course of this campaign and be pleased
at how we've come back after the (2010) World Cup," he said.
"We've seen players come in and refresh the group, playing
for places. There have been a lot of young players coming in and
with the established players we have as well, we've always said
it's a great mix."
Montenegro coach Branko Brnovic was thrilled that the tiny
Adriatic republic, whose population is only 650,000, secured
second spot and a playoff berth thanks to the draw.
Asked about Rooney, he told reporters: "When I read about
his family problems I thought he wouldn't play at all, so it's
hardly surprising he got himself sent off because no one would
find it easy in a situation like his."
It was the first game in charge for Brnovic, who stepped in
for Zlatko Kranjcar last month after the Croatian was sacked
following a 2-1 defeat in Wales.
"I have to thank Kranjcar for what he did while he was in
charge and (Montenegrin Football Association President) Dejan
Savicevic. They both deserve credit for getting Montenegro into
a position to achieve this historic success," he said.
Montenegro first played as an independent nation after
splitting from Serbia in the World Cup 2010 qualifiers when they
registered one win in 10 games.
(Writing by Mark Meadows and Zoran Milosavljevic;
Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)