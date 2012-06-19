DONETSK, June 19 Wayne Rooney made a decisive
impact on his belated entry to Euro 2012 when his header gave
England a 1-0 win over Ukraine on Tuesday that sent them into
the quarter-finals as Group D winners and eliminated the
co-hosts.
Rooney, suspended for the first two matches, wasted a good
chance in the first half but could not miss three minutes into
the second after Steven Gerrard's deflected right-wing cross
deceived goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and left the striker an easy
header.
Ukraine, needing a win to go through, came desperately close
to equalising after 62 minutes when Marco Devic's shot was
half-saved by Joe Hart then hacked off the line by John Terry.
Ukraine's players and most of the crowd screamed that the ball
had crossed the line but the fifth official decided otherwise.
France's defeat by Sweden means England top the group with
seven points and will play Group C runners-up Italy in Kiev on
Sunday. France finished second on four points and will face
holders Spain.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)