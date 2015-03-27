LONDON, March 27 England's Harry Kane scored on his debut less than two minutes after coming on as they brushed Lithuania aside 4-0 at Wembley on Friday to maintain their grip at the top of the Euro 2016 qualifying Group E standings.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, headed England's fourth in the 73rd miute after replacing skipper Wayne Rooney as England won for the fifth successive match in the competition.

Lithuania have won two and lost three of their five matches.

Rooney put England ahead in the sixth minute when he headed home his 47th international goal, taking him to within two of Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 49.

Danny Welbeck scored the second just before halftime when the ball hit his shoulder and deflected in off Lithuania skipper Tadas Kijanskas before Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for England with a simple tap-in after 58 minutes.

One of the biggest cheers of the night, though, was heard when Kane was introduced from the bench and the applause was even louder when he scored with only his third touch. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)