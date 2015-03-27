(Deletes extraneous word in headline)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, March 27 England's Harry Kane scored on his debut less than two minutes after coming on as they brushed Lithuania aside 4-0 at Wembley on Friday to maintain their grip at the top of the Euro 2016 qualifying Group E standings.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, headed England's fourth in the 73rd minute after replacing skipper Wayne Rooney as England won for the fifth successive match in the competition.

England are six points clear of Slovenia and Switzerland, who also won on Friday and have nine, with Lithuania fourth with six points having won two and lost three of their five matches.

Rooney put England ahead in the sixth minute when he headed home his 47th international goal, taking him to within two of Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 49.

Danny Welbeck scored the second just before halftime when the ball hit his shoulder and deflected in off Lithuania skipper Tadas Kijanskas before Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for England with a simple tap-in after 58 minutes.

One of the biggest cheers of the night, though, was heard when Kane was introduced from the bench and the applause was even louder when he scored with his third touch.

"It's the start that I dreamed of," Kane told ITV Sport. "To see it come true is just amazing.

"It's all a bit of a blur at the moment but I'm delighted for the lads and the most important thing it to get the win."

Rooney almost put England ahead in the fourth minute of the first senior international between the two countries when he hit the woodwork after running on to a through ball from Fabian Delph but he did find the net two minutes later.

He headed his eighth goal in his last nine internationals, reacting quickly to a rebound from Lithuania keeper Giedrius Arlauskis, but he was unlucky again in the 19th minute when his looping header struck the angle of bar and far post.

The hosts were dominant against the 94th-ranked team in the world whose defence was being run ragged by England's high tempo attacking game, with Welbeck and Sterling continually switching wings and Michael Carrick creating opportunities from midfield.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart did not have a serious save to make in a match which was all but over when England went 2-0 ahead just before halftime when Welbeck doubled their lead.

Sterling scored his first England goal on his 14th appearance after a cross from Rooney before Kane's fairytale season continued when he scored with a far post firm header.

Although Arlauskis got his hands to the ball he could not stop it going over the line as England wrapped up a seventh straight win in all matches since their 2014 World Cup failure. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)