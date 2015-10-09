LONDON Oct 9 England, who reached the Euro 2016 finals last month, beat Estonia 2-0 at Wembley on Friday to stay on course to complete a qualifying campaign with a 100 percent winning record for the first time.

Goals from Theo Walcott after 45 minutes and Raheem Sterling in the 85th minute gave England their ninth successive win in a qualifying campaign for the first time ever.

England were never under any threat from an Estonia side that have only scored four goals in nine matches on a generally subdued night at Wembley.

One of the high spots came before kickoff when Bobby Charlton presented Wayne Rooney with a golden boot for breaking his 45-year-old scoring record with his 50th goal for England last month.

Rooney sat out the match with an injury but England did not miss him. Ross Barkley created Walcott's opening goal just before halftime with a superb through ball which the Arsenal man collected with a deft right foot touch before his shot gave Estonia keeper Mihkel Aksalu no chance.

Sterling doubled the lead five minutes before the end with an easy scoring chance following a cross by substitute Jamie Vardy. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)