LONDON May 16 England manager Roy Hodgson named Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe on Wednesday in his 23-man squad for next month's European championship.

Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was left out but his club team mate Wayne Rooney was included despite missing the first two matches of the tournament through suspension.

England begin their campaign against France on June 11 in Donetsk before travelling to Kiev to play Sweden on June 15 and and returning to Ukraine for a game on June 19. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)