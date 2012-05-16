LONDON May 16 England fans assessing their
team's tournament prospects usually trot out the weary
predicition "We'll lose in the quarters on penalties" but many
would see that as a major achievement at Euro 2012 after
digesting Roy Hodgson's squad on Wednesday.
The lack of firepower given Wayne Rooney's two-match ban
from the start of the finals and the inclusion of 20 million
pound ($32.08 million) winger Stewart Downing, who did not score
a Premier League goal this term, make worrying reading.
France will hardly be quaking in their boots at the prospect
of facing Liverpool's misfiring 35 million pound man Andy
Carroll and Tottenham Hotspur's out of practice Jermain Defoe
when they meet England in the Group D opener in Donetsk on June
11.
England spearhead Rooney will return for the June 19 game in
the same city against co-hosts Ukraine after a clash with Sweden
in Kiev four days earlier but will that be too late?
A closer look at England's attacking options suggests it
could be.
The forward line will probably be led by Carroll and Defoe,
their combination of strength and the Spurs' man's pace and
lethal finishing when given a chance to play should be enough to
shade the starting places over the inexperienced Danny Welbeck.
However, the England forward line's lack of goals at
international level is alarming.
Carroll's return of 11 for Liverpool since his move from
Newcastle United in January 2011 and just one for England has
been well documented while Welbeck has netted 12 this season.
Defoe's ability is not in doubt, the lively striker has
notched 15 international goals in 46 appearances, but he has the
unusual distinction of never having played a full 90 minutes for
his country.
He has also failed to feature regularly for his club under
Harry Redknapp and has cut an increasingly frustrated figure on
the Spurs sidelines.
FEW OPTIONS
A glance at England's attacking options from midfield is
possibly more worrying.
Liverpool left winger Downing failed to hit the target in
the league in his debut year at Anfield and also came up short
in his primary role of supplying crosses and creating chances.
Uncapped Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's inclusion
is a reminder of former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson
picking the untried but promising 17-year-old Theo Walcott for
the 2006 World Cup only to ignore him through the tournament.
The latest Arsenal prodigy has shown promise this season,
enough to put him ahead of Tottenham's Aaron Lennon in the
pecking order, and Oxlade-Chamberlain said he was "buzzing" at
the thought of representing his country.
He will probably get his opportunity in the warm-up
friendlies against Belgium and Norway.
"I think I play with no fear, I run at players regardless of
who they are and try to make a difference... I will just try and
make things happen," he told the Arsenal website
(www.arsenal.com).
Manchester City winger James Milner has had a fairly subdued
season despite picking up a Premier League winner's medal, so
the bulk of the attacking thrust from midfield will fall to old
timers Frank Lampard and captain Steven Gerrard.
The pair have 180 caps between them, scoring a joint total
of 42 goals, but will need the support of Manchester United wide
man Ashley Young, who has been in good form in 2012 despite
accusations of "diving".
Arsenal speedster Walcott has shown occasional flashes of
brilliance in recent months but Hodgson will be hoping for an
improved final ball from a player whose runs all too often come
to nothing.
Walcott is still dining out on his hat-trick in England's
World Cup qualifying victory over Croatia four years ago - still
his only international goals - and if England are to make any
impression in Poland and Ukraine he and his team mates need to
rediscover the verve and ambition they showed that night.
