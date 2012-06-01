LONDON, June 1 Scott Parker is fit for England's
final Euro 2012 warm-up against Belgium on Saturday, handing
coach Roy Hodgson a much-needed boost after his midfield was
ravaged by injury.
Experienced duo Frank Lampard and Gareth Barry have both
been ruled out of this month's tournament in Ukraine and Poland
and British media reports had said Parker was a doubt with a
nagging Achilles problem.
"No not particularly," Hodgson told a news conference on
Friday when asked if Parker's fitness troubled him ahead of
their Group D opener against France in Donetsk on June 11.
"He is available to play tomorrow. By the time we play
France, people will be in good physical shape."
Hodgson, who has drafted Jordan Henderson into the squad to
replace Lampard, hinted that Parker would partner captain Steven
Gerrard in midfield against Belgium while Chelsea defenders
Ashley Cole, John Terry and Gary Cahill will all start.
The trio joined the England squad late following their
Champions League final triumph.
Hodgson said he had yet to decide on his wingers and
forwards for the Belgium game at Wembley, suggesting he is not
certain of his team to face France either.
Uncapped Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the
'wild card' pick in the squad, is even in contention.
"He is working well, training hard. He has as much chance as
anyone else of getting in the team. He is there to play," added
Hodgson, who was only appointed last month after Fabio Capello's
resignation.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)